Two-year soundwall construction project to start along northbound I-75 in Troy

A two-year construction project to build a sound wall along northbound I-75 in Troy will start on Saturday, and residents say it's a project that is well overdue.

"It's so loud. Even during the day, we can't keep our windows open," said resident Vijayata Karanwal.

"The sound can be a little overbearing, especially at night with the semis going by and people on motorcycles," resident James Silver said.

Residents in Troy near Long Lake Road say they're fed up with the noise that echoes from I-75 directly across from their home.

"All you hear are cars all day and all night," said resident Brandi Farkas.

"It's a little frustrating. We'll be glad to have the sound barrier up," resident Ryan Moore said.

Starting Saturday, MDOT will begin construction on a two-year project to install two sound walls along a 2.7-mile stretch of northbound I-75 in Troy.

The noise barriers will be located from Wattles Road to Long Lake Road, and then from Crooks Road down to Coolidge Highway.

The first initial step in this is to put in a new traffic configuration so we can maintain three lanes northbound," said MDOT spokesperson Rob Morosi.

Morosi says drivers can expect lane closures this weekend, but traffic configuration should be finished by Sunday so crews can start building the soundwalls next week.

Morosi says the goal is to help block out at least some noise for those living near this stretch of I-75.

"Will it reduce every bit of noise? Probably not, but will it offer some sort of relief to the residents along those areas? Yes, it will," Morosi said.

It's a project residents say will provide peace of mind and, overall, less commotion.

"I'm excited about it. It will help us raise the value of our homes," said Karanwal.

"It's something we've pushed really hard for," Moore said.