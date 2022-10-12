SOS Benson: 4 weeks out from Nov. 8 election

(CBS DETROIT) - There are four weeks left until the Nov. 8 elections and so far voters have already cast 155,142 absentee ballots, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Officials say that this is a 171 percent increase compared to the four weeks before the general election in 2018.

Registered voters are able to vote with absentee ballots and in person at their polling place on Election Day.

In addition to this, registered can also take their absentee ballots and vote early in-person at their clerk's office.

To check the status of absentee ballots, voters can go online at Michigan.gov/Vote or they can call their local clerk.

In a news release, Benson's office is encouraging voters to sign the back of their absentee ballot envelopes, and mail it in or drop it off at the clerk's offices as soon as possible.

On Election Day, voters will be able to vote in person at the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For additional voting information, residents can visit here.