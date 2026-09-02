Some Metro Detroit schools closing early Wednesday because of high heat

The Detroit Public Schools Community District will again send students home early on Wednesday, after doing so on Tuesday, due to the high temperatures this week. Detroit students had their first day of school on Aug. 24.

The National Weather Service in Detroit has issued a heat advisory, to be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

In a note posted on social media, the district said career technical education afternoon classes will be canceled on both days. The district says the early release "applies to students and school-based staff only."

Other school announcements can be found on the CBS Detroit School Closings and Delays page.