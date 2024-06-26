Smoked salmon sold in 15 states recalled due to listeria risk

Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Smoked salmon slices sold in 15 states are being recalled because they might be contaminated with listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves the toast-sized Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices after routine testing showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The bacteria can cause listeriosis, which, depending on the severity, can last from a few days to several weeks.

Mild symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, while severe symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

People most likely to have severe infections include pregnant women, older people, babies and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The recalled product was distributed to Kroger and Payless grocery stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

The smoked salmon affected by this recall was sold in 8.1-ounce packages with a clear plastic window on the front with the lot number 412.

Anyone who purchased the recalled product should discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. People with questions should contact the Foppen Seafood USA office at 844-646-0928 (24/7) or supportQ1087@foppenseafood.com.