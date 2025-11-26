One person taken to hospital after small plane flips in Southwest Michigan

An aircraft incident in Southwest Michigan on Wednesday caused a small plane to flip, sending one person to the hospital.

The incident happened at the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport in Benton Harbor. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

"Our primary focus right now is ensuring the safety of everyone involved and supporting the responding agencies as they carry out their work," said Airport Director Christopher Beckman in a statement. "We are committed to transparency and will share confirmed information as soon as it becomes available."

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety

According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, authorities were called at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday about the crash, where they found a single-engine "bush-style" plane upside down. Police say both occupants were able to get out of the aircraft before authorities arrived.

Authorities say first responders foamed the wings that were damaged and contained fuel tanks.

One person was taken to the hospital for head lacerations.

Police say a second plane experienced "a minor in-flight emergency," and first responders remained close by to ensure it safely landed.