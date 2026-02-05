Slotkin rejects Justice Department request for interview on video about "illegal orders"

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is refusing to voluntarily comply with a Justice Department investigation into a video she organized, urging U.S. military members to resist "illegal orders" — escalating a dispute that President Donald Trump has publicly pushed.

In letters first obtained by The Associated Press, Slotkin's lawyer informed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro that the senator would not agree to a voluntary interview about the video. Slotkin's legal team also requested that Pirro preserve all documents related to the matter for "anticipated litigation."

Slotkin's lawyer separately wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi, declining to sit for an FBI interview about the video and urging her to immediately terminate any inquiry.

The refusal marks a potential turning point in the standoff, shifting the burden onto the Justice Department to decide whether it will escalate an investigation into sitting members of Congress or retreat from an inquiry now being openly challenged.

"I did this to go on offense," Slotkin said in an interview on Wednesday. "And to put them in a position where they're tap dancing. To put them in a position where they have to own their choices of using a U.S. attorney's office to come after a senator."

Last November, Slotkin joined five other Democratic lawmakers — all of whom previously served in the military or at intelligence agencies — in posting a 90-second video urging U.S. service members to follow established military protocols and reject orders they believe to be unlawful.

The lawmakers said Trump's Republican administration was "pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens" and called on troops to "stand up for our laws."

The video sparked a firestorm in Republican circles and soon drew the attention of Trump, who accused the lawmakers of sedition and said their actions were "punishable by death."

The Pentagon later announced it had opened an investigation into Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a former Navy pilot who appeared in the video. The FBI then contacted the lawmakers seeking interviews, signaling a broader Justice Department inquiry.

Slotkin said multiple legal advisers initially urged caution.

"Maybe if you keep quiet, this will all go away over Christmas," Slotkin said she was told.

But in January, the matter flared again, with the lawmakers saying they were contacted by the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia.

Meanwhile, security threats mounted. Slotkin said her farm in Michigan received a bomb threat, her brother was assigned a police detail due to threats and her parents were swatted in the middle of the night.

Her father, who died in January after a long battle with cancer, "could barely walk and he's dealing with the cops in his home," she said.

Slotkin said a "switch went off" in her and she became angry: "And I said, 'It's not gonna stop unless I fight back.'"

The requests from the FBI and the Justice Department have been voluntary. Slotkin said that her legal team had communicated with prosecutors but that officials "keep asking for a personal interview."

Slotkin's lawyer, Preet Bharara, in the letter to Pirro declined the interview request and asked that she "immediately terminate any open investigation and cease any further inquiry concerning the video." In the other letter, Bharara urged Bondi to use her authority to direct Pirro to close the inquiry.

Bharara wrote that Slotkin's constitutional rights had been infringed and said litigation is being considered.

"All options are most definitely on the table," Slotkin said. Asked whether she would comply with a subpoena, she paused before responding: "I'd take a hard look at it."

Bharara, who's representing Slotkin in the case, is a former U.S. attorney in New York who was fired by Trump in 2017 during his first administration. He's also representing Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California in a separate case involving the Justice Department.

Kelly has similarly pushed back, suing the Pentagon last month over attempts to punish him for the video. On Tuesday, a federal judge said that he knows of no U.S. Supreme Court precedent to justify the Pentagon's censuring of Kelly as he weighed whether to intervene.

Slotkin said she's in contact with the other lawmakers who appeared in the video, but she wouldn't say what their plans were in the investigations.

Trump has frequently and consistently targeted his political opponents. In some cases, those attacks have had the unintended consequence of elevating their national standing.

In Kelly's case, he raised more than $12.5 million in the final months of 2025 following the "illegal orders" video controversy, according to campaign finance filings.

Slotkin, like Kelly, has been mentioned among Democrats who could emerge as presidential contenders in 2028.

She previously represented one of the nation's most competitive House districts before winning a Senate seat in Michigan in 2024, even as Trump carried the state.

Slotkin delivered the Democratic response to Trump's address to Congress last year and has since urged her party to confront him more aggressively, saying Democrats had lost their "alpha energy" and calling on them to "go nuclear" against Trump's redistricting push.

"If I'm encouraging other people to take risk, how can I not then accept risk myself?" Slotkin said. "I think you've got to show people that we're not going to lay down and take it."

The above video originally aired on Jan. 14, 2026.