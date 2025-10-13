Skimming device discovered on ATM in Berkley, Michigan, police say

A device that can be used to download and transfer data was found on an ATM on Sunday in Berkley, Michigan, according to police.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety said it received a call on Oct. 12 about an alarm activated at an MSU Federal Credit Union drive-thru ATM. Security personnel discovered a skimming device, which they believe was installed overnight.

Investigators believe the device is connected to similar incidents at other MSU Federal Credit Union locations in the area. They are now working with bank employees to identify the suspects and determine if any customers were impacted.

Berkley police are advising residents to be alert when using an ATM.

According to the FBI, skimming devices can be inserted into the card reader or can fit over the card reader. Skimming can cost financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion a year, according to the federal agency.

The FBI advises people to inspect ATMs and other card readers before using them and check for anything loose, crooked, damaged or scratched. You should also cover the keypad when entering your PIN and routinely monitor your credit cards, bank and EBT accounts for any unusual activity.