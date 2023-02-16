Watch CBS News
Local News

Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer returns to The Rink at Campus Martius Park

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Detroit

Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer returns to The Rink at Campus Martius Park
Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer returns to The Rink at Campus Martius Park 02:03

(CBS DETROIT) - The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation brought its Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer program back to The Rink at Campus Martius Park for a fifth consecutive year Thursday. 

The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation partnered with the Downtown Detroit Partnership and Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute for an ice show that was free to public. The show featured local skaters as well as ice dancers Eva Pate and Logan Bye and U.S. National Champion Alissa Czisny.

Eva Pate and Logan Bye discuss Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer's return to The Rink at Campus Martius Park 03:00

Founded in 2015, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer is a peer-to-peer fundraising program for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. The program's mission is to empower people and organizations nationwide to join the fight against cancer.

Donations to the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation can be made by visiting fundraise.scottcares.org/detroit.

Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 6:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.