Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer returns to The Rink at Campus Martius Park

(CBS DETROIT) - The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation brought its Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer program back to The Rink at Campus Martius Park for a fifth consecutive year Thursday.

The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation partnered with the Downtown Detroit Partnership and Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute for an ice show that was free to public. The show featured local skaters as well as ice dancers Eva Pate and Logan Bye and U.S. National Champion Alissa Czisny.

Founded in 2015, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer is a peer-to-peer fundraising program for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. The program's mission is to empower people and organizations nationwide to join the fight against cancer.

Donations to the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation can be made by visiting fundraise.scottcares.org/detroit.