Six critically injured in two-vehicle crash along M-125 in Monroe County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Six people were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County's Erie Township, shortly after a police chase was called off in that Southeast Michigan community. 

The crash happened about 2:27 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of M-125 (South Dixie Highway) and Luna Pier Road. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the crash, said Erie Township Police made a traffic stop of a white 2013 Ford Focus near the intersection of Suder Road and Dean Road to investigate careless driving. After the Ford came to a stop, the Erie Township officer walked to the car to speak to the driver. 

But as the police officer approached, the driver sped off. 

The Erie Township officer began a pursuit; but quickly ended that effort because of reckless driving by the suspect. 

A short time later, the 2013 Ford Focus was northbound on South Dixie Highway. Deputies said the driver disregarded the red signal for the traffic light at Luna Pier Road and drove into the intersection, striking a gray 2012 Ford Focus that was westbound on Luna Pier Road. 

All four occupants of the white Ford and the two occupants of the gray Ford were transported to Toledo hospitals where they were listed in critical condition. 

The Bedford Township Fire Department, Erie Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Transportation, Monroe County Road Commision and Monroe Community Ambulance also assisted at the scene. 

M-125 was closed in that area until about 6 p.m., according to MDOT traffic reports. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division is investigating the crash, and anyone with information is asked to call them at 734-240-7548. 

