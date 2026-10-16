6 Detroiters charged in armed robbery at Warren marijuana facility

Six Detroiters were charged with an armed robbery at a Warren commercial marijuana facility on Thursday, the Warren Police Department says.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges against Marcellus Huntley, 59, Maya Mitchell, 24, Joshua Dykes, 33, Kyle Turner, 38, James Claybrooks-Wells, 32, and Aaron Marshall, 24, in connection with the armed robbery, police say.

Officers responded to an active alarm call at a commercial business on the 28,000 block of Lorna at about 2:43 a.m. and learned upon arrival that the suspects had arrived at the facility in a U-Haul truck and a Chevrolet car, police say.

According to police, one of the suspects held a security guard at gunpoint, forced the guard to turn over his weapon and ordered him to face down on the ground before the group forced entry into the building.

Officers located both vehicles as the group attempted to flee the scene when the car struck a patrol car, after which two of the suspects were taken into custody without further incident. The truck fled southbound on Van Dyke, resulting in a vehicle pursuit, police say.

Police say that officers then successfully deployed tire-deflation devices near 11 Mile Road. The four remaining suspects fled the U-Haul on foot, prompting a brief foot pursuit before officers captured them without incident.

Police say they recovered over 200 pounds of stolen marijuana in the U-Haul alongside additional evidence linked to the robbery.

Here are the charges against the six suspects:

Marcellus Huntley: armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a prohibited person and three counts of felony firearm.

armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a prohibited person and three counts of felony firearm. Maya Mitchell: armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, third-degree fleeing and eluding and three counts of felony firearm.

armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, third-degree fleeing and eluding and three counts of felony firearm. Joshua Dykes: armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, resisting and obstructing police, third-degree fleeing and eluding and habitual offender status.

armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, resisting and obstructing police, third-degree fleeing and eluding and habitual offender status. Kyle Turner: armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, resisting and obstructing police and habitual offender status.

armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, resisting and obstructing police and habitual offender status. James Claybrooks-Wells: armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and resisting and obstructing police.

armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and resisting and obstructing police. Aaron Marshall: armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and resisting and obstructing police.

All six defendants were arraigned in the 37th District Court before Judge Bieda, where pleas of not guilty were entered, and a $500,000 bond was set for each suspect, with the requirement that a steel-cuff GPS tether be used if bond is posted.



Their next scheduled court appearance is set for Oct. 29.