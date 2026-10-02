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Sinkhole forces emergency closure of northbound U.S. 24 near Pennsylvania Road

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A sinkhole resulted in the emergency closure of northbound U.S. 24, along with two traffic ramps, in the Taylor area, the Michigan Department of Transportation says. 

The sinkhole is on northbound U.S. 24 (Telegraph Road), north of Pennsylvania Road.  

MDOT closed that section of the road in Wayne County on Friday morning, along with the northbound I-75 ramp to U.S. 24 and the northbound U.S. 24 ramp from Pennsylvania Road to Eureka Road. 

"Since there needs to be an investigation to the cause and the design of a fix, the length of closure time is unknown. More info to come," the agency said. 

MDOT recommends I-75 drivers use the Eureka Road exit. U.S. 24 drivers can use Pennsylvania Road to Beech Daly Road or Racho Road. 

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

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