18 Silk and Great Value brand plant-based milk alternatives recalled in Canada amid listeria deaths, illnesses

Toronto —Two people have died in Canada of listeria bacterial infections after consuming plant-based milk alternatives sold under the brands Silk, made by Danone, and Walmart's Great Value, the country's federal health ministry said Wednesday in an updated notice. More than a dozen products have been recalled.

The ministry said 10 more individuals – eight in Ontario and one each in Quebec and Nova Scotia — had fallen ill and were admitted to hospitals between August 2023 and this month in cases possibly linked to the products. Almost 60% of the people with the listeria infections were over the age of 60, the ministry said.

"Many people who became sick reported drinking recalled plant-based beverages before their illnesses occurred," Health Canada said.

The French food giant Danone, which owns the Silk brand, said on its website that the recalled drinks were made in a third-party manufacturing facility. It said the factory was closed for all operations while work continued to confirm the origin of the listeria infections.

"Although the investigation is still underway to determine the exact cause, we have acted quickly, preventatively recalling all Silk refrigerated beverage products produced in this third-party manufacturing facility," Silk Canada said on its website. "We will not resume operations there until the investigation has been completed and we are satisfied with the resolution."

"The news in this notice is devastating and our most sincere sympathies go out to the families and loved ones during this difficult time," Danone Canada president Frédéric Guichard said in a statement, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Walmart Canada listed the recall notice, which includes three of the company's Great Value brand products sold in the country, on its website.

Listeria infection, or Listeriosis, is a bacterial illness that can affect anyone who consumes contaminated food. It can cause serious illness, including infections that can spread to the brain and or the blood. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle aches, confusion and loss of balance in severe cases, according to the Health Canada advisory.

"While healthy individuals can fall ill from listeria infection, the disease can be fatal for unborn babies, newborns, individuals over age 60, and those with weakened immune system," according to Health Canada.

Last week, Canada's food inspection agency announced a recall of 18 Silk and Great Value refrigerated beverages due to possible listeria contamination. According to the notice, the drinks included oat, almond, and coconut refrigerated beverages.