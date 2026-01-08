Shots fired into parked vehicle in Auburn Hills, police said

Gunshots were fired into a parked vehicle Wednesday in Auburn Hills, Michigan, local police said.

No injuries were reported from the incident that happened about 12:40 p.m. near Barrington Square and Squirrel Road, the Auburn Hills Police Department said. "The incident appears to have been targeted and isolated in nature," police said.

A dark-colored sport utility vehicle was seen fleeing the area shortly afterwards.

The incident resulted in a campus-wide alert sent by Oakland University, although the campus notice included the statement, "There is no known ongoing threat to the campus community at this time." Oakland University Police Department said it did not recommend a security lockdown at the time.

The incident remains under investigation by Auburn Hills police, with assistance from Oakland University police.

Authorities ask that anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.