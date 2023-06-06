Shots fired into UM apartment after woman with knife asks for water, directions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots were fired into an apartment unit after a woman had forced her way in and asked for a glass of water and directions.

The incident happened at about 8:25 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at the Northwood II apartment building in the 1600 block of Cram Circle.

A friend of a resident living in the Northwood II building reported that an unknown woman had tried to force her way into his friend's apartment.

Police contacted the resident, and he told officers that the woman entered his apartment without permission after asking him for a glass of water and directions.

In addition, the resident said she was holding an unopened folding knife in her hand. There was a brief interaction, and the resident sustained minor injuries.

The woman then left the apartment. The resident told police two gunshots were fired through his window within a minute after closing his door. The shots did not strike anyone.

The suspect is described as a white woman, between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 120 lbs, 22 to 23 years of age, with long red hair in braids, and wearing a pink cropped shirt and a short jean jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UM Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or to call 911.