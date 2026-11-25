Two people are in custody in the aftermath of a shooting that happened on Tuesday in Oakland County, Michigan.

The West Bloomfield Police Department said one of its officers was on patrol at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Orchard Lake Road when they heard gunfire.

The officer immediately investigated and spoke with witnesses who said two vehicles involved in the altercation had just left the shopping center parking lot near Prime29 Steakhouse and drove onto West Maple Road. About that time, the police station received multiple 911 calls from witnesses who reported a shooting in that area.

Police sent an alert to area residents to avoid the area of Orchard Lake Road and West Maple Road after the incident to allow for the investigation.

Witness descriptions, license plate reader technology, and law enforcement databases were used by investigators to determine the suspects' identities, officers said. Both people were taken into custody without further incident before 11 p.m.

There were no injuries from the parking lot altercation, officers said.

Police have learned that the shooting resulted from an altercation that started at Plum Market on Orchard Lake Road, involving two men who knew each other. The two got into their respective vehicles, and shots were fired.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, with no ongoing threat to the public.

Police ask that anyone with additional information on the shooting contact West Bloomfield Police Detective Schuldinger at 248-975-8976.