4 shot, 2 hit by vehicles during party after prom in West Michigan, police say

Police in Muskegon County, Michigan, are investigating after four people were shot and two others were struck by vehicles at a post-prom party late Saturday.

The Fruitport Township Police Department said it responded to the incident at the Fruitport VFW, located at 5201 Airline Highway in Fruitport, Michigan, around 11:50 p.m. for reports that an individual had been hit by a vehicle in the road. Officers learned that a shooting had occurred in the area while heading to the establishment.

Investigators said "multiple individuals" discharged firearms at the VFW and that four people were injured as a result. All four were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to police, one of the two people hit by vehicles suffered serious injuries.

Officials have yet to disclose further details regarding the incident.

Investigators said they were looking at video from the scene on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Fruitport Township Police Department at 231-865-8477 and ask for Detective Sergeant Bryan Rypstra or Deputy Chief Greg Poulson, or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Fruitport Township is around 36 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, Michigan.