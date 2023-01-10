Four arrested after shooting outside Oak Park High School

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four Metro Detroit students were arrested following a shooting at Oak Park High School Friday.

According to the City of Oak Park, Oak Park police received 911 calls from Oak Park High School around 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 regarding reports of shots fired in the area following an Oak Park High School varsity basketball game.

Once on scene, authorities located an Oak Park Schools student who had been shot multiple times. As of Saturday, the student was listed in stable condition.

Authorities determined that a fight happened between the victim and another group outside of Oak Park High School after the game. A suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The victim is an Oak Park NOVA Academy student.

According to the school district, three of the four students arrested are students of Southfield A&T High School while the fourth student attends Redford Thurston High School.

UPDATED INFORMATION REGARDING OPHS INCIDENT. Dear Oak Park Schools Community, In the wake of yesterday’s senseless... Posted by Oak Park Schools MI on Saturday, January 7, 2023

Detroit Now News talked with William Hunt an Oak Park resident. Hunt's two daughters were students at Oak Park High over 20 years ago. According to him parents of today's youth have to take an active role in their child's social life.

"You have to always look and know what your child is doing," he said. "You're not going to know everything, but you have to know the people that they are hanging around with and associating with and you have to have a better understanding of what's out here and the world in which they're living in."

As a result of Friday's incident, both Oak Park High School and NOVA Academy were closed on Monday.