Clinton Township man charged in fatal shooting of woman bound over to circuit court

A Clinton Township, Michigan, man accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Mya Selina Hicks in January has been bound over to circuit court, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Prosecutors allege that Jeremiah Broady, 23, shot Hicks multiple times with a handgun at her home in Clinton Township on Jan. 30. She died at the scene. Police said a domestic argument between the two led to the incident.

Broady called 911 to report the shooting and was taken into custody at the home, according to police.

At the end of a preliminary exam on Friday, a Clinton Township judge bound Broady over to the Macomb County Circuit Court on one count each of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and three counts of felony firearm, the prosecutor's office said.

A judge who oversaw Broady's district court arraignment in February set his bond at $1 million.

If convicted, Broady faces up to life in prison. He's scheduled to be arraigned in the circuit court on Sept. 8.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.