Man hospitalized after shooting in Monroe, 2 children escaped injury

A driver has been hospitalized for his injuries, while two children in his vehicle escaped harm, after another man fired gunshots on the north side of Monroe, Michigan.

Police said the incident happened about 8:08 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue, north of East Lorain Street. After a report was made that a man had been shot while he was seated in his vehicle, police, Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance crews all were called to the location.

Police said they learned a dispute began between the victim and the driver of a silver sport utility vehicle. The victim told officers he was attempting to confront that driver when two males then approached his vehicle. One of those suspects fired a weapon, striking the victim while he was inside his vehicle.

The two suspects then drove off in their SUV.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.

At the time of the shooting, two children, ages 14 and 11, were also inside the victim's vehicle. The two children were not injured, police said.

In the meantime, Monroe police detectives were able to identify the driver of the silver SUV and tracked that vehicle to Adrian. With the assistance of Michigan State Police and Lenawee County authorities, all three individuals believed to be involved were taken into custody.

Three handguns believed to be related to the shooting were recovered.

"We thank the public for their patience as this process continues and appreciate the cooperation provided by the victim's family and others involved," police said.

Officers ask that anyone who has information that can help in the investigation contact Detective Sergeant Aaron Oetjens at 734-243-7516 or Detective Adam Zimmerman at 734-243-7509.