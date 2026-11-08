Michigan State Police investigate shooting on Southfield Freeway

An investigation is underway after Michigan State Police said an individual allegedly fired shots at a vehicle on Southfield Freeway in Detroit Saturday night.

Troopers responded to the incident on the northbound side of the freeway near Puritan Avenue just after 9 p.m. The shooting happened after a two-vehicle crash, according to the state law enforcement agency.

Investigators say someone in a vehicle reportedly fired two shots toward another vehicle before the suspected shooter's vehicle exited the freeway at McNichols Road.

The freeway was temporarily closed while troopers looked for evidence, according to the agency.

As of Sunday afternoon, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police.