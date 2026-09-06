Shooting on I-94 in Detroit leaves vehicle damaged, Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police personnel are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire in a shooting on Interstate 94 in Detroit early Sunday.

According to the state agency, a driver reported to officials that another vehicle had been following them before pulling alongside their vehicle on westbound I-94 near Livernois Avenue.

"The suspect allegedly pointed a firearm from the vehicle and fired one shot," the state law enforcement agency said in a post on X Sunday morning.

Investigators say a bullet traveled through a door of the vehicle that was reportedly being followed and struck the side of the driver's seat. The motorist was not hit by the round.

The agency, which was notified of the shooting around 1:49 a.m., said it recovered a bullet fragment found inside the vehicle.

Anyone who was traveling on I-94 or Interstate 96 in the area of West Grand Boulevard and Livernois Avenue around 1:49 a.m. or who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the agency.