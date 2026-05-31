Man, 33, in custody after shooting on freeway in Monroe County

A 33-year-old man is in custody after a shooting on a freeway in Milan Township on Saturday night, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the shooting on the northbound side of U.S. 23 around 7:42 p.m.

A 53-year-old Clinton Township, Michigan, man told officials he was in a Hyundai with five other members of his family and had been involved in a road rage incident with a semitruck driver, the law enforcement agency said.

The man said that, at one point during the incident, the semitruck driver pulled out a pistol and started shooting at the Hyundai while following the vehicle, according to the agency.

Officials said the troopers investigated the scene and that the 33-year-old man, who was driving a Peterbilt semitruck and is from Clinton Township, was taken into custody and placed at the Monroe County Jail.

As of Sunday morning, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call trooper Jordan Enders with the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.