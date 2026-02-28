1 man killed, 2 others injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

Police in Detroit are investigating after they said a man was killed and two other men were injured in a shooting on the city's west side early Saturday.

The incident happened on the 15700 block of Schaefer Highway around 4:33 a.m. As of Saturday afternoon, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, according to police.

Officials have yet to disclose the condition of the two men injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the city agency's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587, or submit a tip here.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.