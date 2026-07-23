Watch CBS News
Local News

One person hurt after shooting at Dearborn Walmart; suspect in custody

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Read Full Bio
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at a Dearborn Walmart on Thursday, injuring one person.

According to the Dearborn Police Department, officers responded to the area of Ford Road and Mercury Drive at about 5:20 p.m., finding the victim suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area and located the suspect, taking them into custody. A firearm believed to have been used was recovered.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim. The relationship between the two people is currently unknown.

Dearborn police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and say there is no known threat to the public. Police say there will be an increased presence in the area as they continue their investigation. 

People are urged to avoid the area of Ford and Mercury while the investigation remains active.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue