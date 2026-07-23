One person hurt after shooting at Dearborn Walmart; suspect in custody

A suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at a Dearborn Walmart on Thursday, injuring one person.

According to the Dearborn Police Department, officers responded to the area of Ford Road and Mercury Drive at about 5:20 p.m., finding the victim suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area and located the suspect, taking them into custody. A firearm believed to have been used was recovered.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim. The relationship between the two people is currently unknown.

Dearborn police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and say there is no known threat to the public. Police say there will be an increased presence in the area as they continue their investigation.

People are urged to avoid the area of Ford and Mercury while the investigation remains active.