Shooting damages homes and cars in mobile home park in Washtenaw County

A suspect was taken into custody after someone shot at homes and cars at a mobile home community in Milan, Michigan.

"This was a highly dangerous situation that was averted due to the bravery and quick actions of our Milan Police Officers," city mayor Ed Kolar said.

According to the Milan Police Department, witnesses said that man, who was later identified as a Van Buren Township resident, went into Mill Race Shores Mobile Home Park on Allen Road in Milan, and began shooting at homes and cars.

There were no reports of injuries to people.

The man was taken into custody at the scene by Milan Police Department. Officers said they also recovered two guns at that time.

"An acquaintance of the suspect resides in the community. However, there is no clear motivation for the shooting," Milan Police Chief Don Tillery said.

Michigan State Police, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Saline Police and 911 Metro Dispatch assisted on the call.

"We are grateful that this event ended peacefully without any serious injuries. While we continue to sort out all the details, we are thankful for the training and experience of our MPD officers that deescalated the situation quickly and safely," Milan City Administer Jim Lancaster said.