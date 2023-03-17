Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in shooting at Mt. Clemens bar

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a shooting happened at a bar in downtown Mt. Clemens earlier this month.

The incident happened at about 12:06 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Little Lorraine's Bar, located at 86 Macomb Place.

The sheriff's office says they received a call reporting an altercation inside the bar and that one person had been shot.

The victim, a 31-year-old man from Warren, was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The male suspect left the bar in a white SUV.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the area and could not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Meghan Pohl at 586-307-9363.