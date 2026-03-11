Shelby Township police launch "Operation Safe Zone" to deter drivers from passing by school buses

Police in Shelby Township, Michigan, are cracking down on drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

It's part of a new initiative called "Operation Safe Zone - Respect the Red, Protect our Kids."

CBS Detroit

In the Utica Community School District, 175 buses transport nearly 15,000 students daily, which is why Brian LaPorte, director of Safety and Management Services, is in full support of extra officers on the road.

"They work every day tirelessly to keep our students safe. Safety drives everything that we do here in the district," LaPorte said.

Last week, the Shelby Township Police Department announced a new initiative that targets drivers who illegally pass school buses when stopped.

"It does happen enough where we have to keep an eye open for cars going through our reds, and when it happens, we try to take down as much information about the vehicle as we can, and we do turn it over to the police department for them to issue a ticket," said LaPorte.

As part of the campaign, officers will increase patrols along school bus routes and will even use unmarked police cars to catch violators in the act.

Shelby Township mom of three, Mona Harb, is relieved that action is being taken to keep students safe.

"I have seen sometimes buses stop with the red stop sign flashing, and cars, unfortunately, still try to sneak by or speed past. You don't want to risk it. It only take a minute or two to stop in order to make sure those children are on that bus," said Harb.

LaPorte tells CBS News Detroit that oftentimes drivers are distracted or don't understand what the flashing lights mean.

"We have the yellow lights that indicate we're getting ready to stop, so drivers should start to slow down. And then we have the red-light system that goes on as soon as that bus is stopped. As soon as those red lights are on, we need all drivers, both oncoming and behind the buses, to make sure that they stop and make sure those kids are getting on and off the buses safely," LaPorte said.

"Operation Safe Zone" is in place until the end of the school year. If drivers fail to stop, they'll likely face a hefty fine and points on their driving record.