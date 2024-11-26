Sex trafficking victim escapes Southfield hotel, police say; Suspect held on $3 million bond

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 911 call and newly released police body camera footage illustrate the impacts of human trafficking in Michigan.

On Friday, Southfield police arrested a man now charged with felony torture, prostitution and human trafficking. Police said they were able to make the arrest because the victim was able to outsmart her alleged trafficker. They were first alerted to the situation with a 911 call from the Sonesta Suites in Southfield.

"I was tricked into a sex trafficking situation," the victim said in a 911 call obtained by CBS News Detroit. "And I am being honest, I fear for my life."

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said the call led them to arrest 41-year-old Prenentice Orr, a resident of Wyoming, Michigan.

"As the victim slept, Orr would wake her up for potential clients by sexually assaulting her. The victim advised officers that while in Michigan, Orr would set up dates for her and use intimidation tactics to prevent her from leaving," said Barren.

The victim said that Orr told her he was in a gang and had killed people before. He also took her ID, cell phone, and credit cards.

"The victim stated that the suspect deprived her of food and only allowed her to drink coffee and sea moss. Which is described as being used for weight loss," said Barren.

The victim told police that she was homeless and living in Georgia when she was introduced to Orr. She said she was sold for sex for the past two weeks in Georgia, Ohio, and other parts of Michigan, before being taken to Southfield.

The victim reported that she intentionally left the phone chargers in Orr's car so she would be told to retrieve them, giving her time to escape and place the 911 call.

Police arrested Orr, and said he has a criminal history across the country dating back to 1999, including armed robbery, pimping, drug trafficking, and domestic violence.

Orr is now being held on a $3 million bond ahead of his Dec. 5 court date. Barren this should be a message to other human traffickers.

"Don't rent your rooms in our city. Let this $3 million bond and these significant charges serve as a warning for conducting these operations in our city."

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is now in a shelter where she is receiving care.

Police said another woman was also manipulated into the lifestyle and was traveling with Orr. Barren said that the woman cared for Orr's 4-year-old child. He said the child was in an adjacent hotel room during the arrest. The child was turned over to Child Protective Services, who are working to find the child's mother.