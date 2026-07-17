Severe storms possible Saturday in Southeast Michigan as wildfire smokes clears out

Smoke is finally clearing out Friday night in Southeast Michigan with much-needed fresh air moving in.

Saturday morning is the time to get outside with pleasant conditions, clear air, and a break ahead of storms. Saturday afternoon brings our next front.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A cold front will dive in through the afternoon on Saturday, bringing with it a severe weather risk.

We are in the 2 out of 5 category from the SPC (slight risk), with damaging winds as the primary concern.

The line of storms is expected between noon and 4 p.m.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Once the line passes, some smoke may drift back overhead behind the front Saturday night.

Sunday is one to watch for a risk of more smoke moving in.

While the numbers are still expected to rise, the overall smoke risk is much improved compared to what we've already seen.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Expect some air quality impacts, but for now, Southeast Michigan should remain on the lower end of the scale rather than the top spot.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to track both the smoke and storm risk through the weekend ahead.