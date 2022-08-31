Watch CBS News
Several Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels as Labor Day weekend approaches

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As Labor Day weekend approaches, Michiganders should keep in mind that several beaches in the state are currently closed due to high levels of bacteria contamination. 

As of Aug. 31, the Michigan Department of Environment, Energy, Great Lakes, and Energy shared a list of 11 beaches that have high levels of bacterial contamination.

The Michigan BeachGuard System is a public resource that shares information about water sampling and closures for beaches throughout the state.

Here's a list of beaches that are currently closed: 

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge BeachArenac
Houghton Lake - Lakeview Waterfront ParkRoscommon
Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State ParkOakland
Independence Lake - Independence Lake County ParkWashtenaw
Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park BeachMacomb
Lake Bellaire - Richardi ParkAntrim
Lake St. Clair - H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark BeachMacomb
Lake Huron - Veterans ParkHuron
Lake Michigan - Zorn Park - Harbor SpringsEmmet
Lake Michigan - Sturgeon Bay Township BeachEmmet
Mullett Lake - Aloha State ParkCheboygan
 

First published on August 31, 2022 / 2:09 PM

