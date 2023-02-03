Watch CBS News
Local News

Several Michigan museums free for Bank of America cardholders this weekend

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Bank of America cardholders can get free admission to several Detroit museums this weekend thanks to the company's Museums on Us program.

During the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America cardholders have the opportunity to choose from 225 cultural institutions across the country to visit for free. 

This program is available to Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit holders. For more details on eligibility, visit here

Here are the museums in Michigan that participate in this program:

  • Arab American National Museum
  • Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation
  • Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
  • Michigan Science Center 
  • Flint Institute of Arts 
  • Grand Rapids Art Museum 
  • Grand Rapids Public Museum 

Cardholders can get free admission this weekend on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 12:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.