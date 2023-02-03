Several Michigan museums free for Bank of America cardholders this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Bank of America cardholders can get free admission to several Detroit museums this weekend thanks to the company's Museums on Us program.

During the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America cardholders have the opportunity to choose from 225 cultural institutions across the country to visit for free.

This program is available to Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit holders. For more details on eligibility, visit here.

Here are the museums in Michigan that participate in this program:

Arab American National Museum

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Michigan Science Center

Flint Institute of Arts

Grand Rapids Art Museum

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Cardholders can get free admission this weekend on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.