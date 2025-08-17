Watch CBS News
Serious injuries reported in wrong-way crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit, police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

The Michigan State Police is investigating a wrong-way crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit that left "some" passengers hospitalized on Sunday, according to the agency.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Grand River Avenue. Investigators say a 27-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Impala was driving northbound in the southbound lanes and hit a Nissan passenger car head-on. 

The impact allegedly caused several other crashes involving five vehicles.

"Some of [the] passengers suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment," Michigan State Police said in a post on X Sunday morning. 

The man driving the Impala showed signs of impairment at the scene, according to police. Troopers requested that a blood draw be performed on him.

