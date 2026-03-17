Selfridge Air National Guard Open House and Air Show canceled for 2026

The 127th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard has canceled the Selfridge Open House and Air Show scheduled for later this spring.

Brig. Gen. Leah Voelker, commander of the 127th Wing and Selfridge Air National Guard Base, made the announcement Tuesday, saying the cancellation is due to operational and readiness requirements.

"We are grateful for the unwavering support of our neighbors and community partners," she said. "We look forward to the opportunity to host our next open house and air show when mission requirements allow."

The open house and air show had been announced for May 30 and 31 at the base in Macomb County's Harrison Township. Thousands of people usually attend this event.

The free, two-day event was expected to include aerial demonstrations, military aircraft displays and hands-on activities aimed at a family audience. The 2024 show featured the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

"This event means as much to us as it does to you and each open house is an opportunity to welcome you onto the base, share our mission and celebrate the incredible support of Team Selfridge," the 127th Wing's social media post said.

The 127th Wing has a dual state and federal role, serving at both home and abroad. It serves as the command unit for Selfridge Air National Guard Base, which is a joint installation home to units of the Army, Border Patrol, Customs & Border Protection, Coast Guard, Marines, Michigan Army National Guard and Navy. Future missions for the base include serving as a home for the military's new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets.

The above video originally aired on April 30, 2025.