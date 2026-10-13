Security guard accused of stabbing man with pocketknife outside Buddy's Pizza in Detroit

A security guard at Buddy's Pizza in Detroit is accused of stabbing a man in the chest with a pocketknife outside the restaurant.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that on Oct. 9, around 3:44 p.m., 25-year-old Terrion Lee Jett, who was working as a security guard at Buddy's Pizza on Broadway Street, got into an argument with a 43-year-old Detroit man. Jett followed the victim outside the restaurant, where prosecutors allege the argument escalated into a physical altercation.

Authorities say Jett pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in the chest. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Jett is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, according to prosecutors, and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in the 36th District Court.