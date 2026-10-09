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1 person stabbed outside Buddy's Pizza in Detroit, police say; suspect arrested

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Police say one person was arrested following a stabbing on Friday outside a Buddy's Pizza in Detroit.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Broadway, where they found the victim suffering stab wounds. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition.

DPD says the suspect was taken into custody on scene and was transported to the Detroit Detention Center.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing.

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