Second man arrested in shooting at Toledo's Old West End Festival

Two adults face multiple charges as authorities in Toledo, Ohio, continue an investigation into a shooting that injured 12 people near a neighborhood festival on June 6.

One of those accused was taken into custody on Wednesday in the Columbus, Ohio, area, the Toledo Police Department said.

The shooting happened near the Old West End Festival, an annual event in one of Toledo's historic residential neighborhoods. Gunfire rang out about 5:30 p.m. that day in the area of Delaware and Glenwood avenues.

While the severity of the injuries varied, all of those injured were expected to recover, and most had been released from hospital care within a couple of days.

Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle said during a press conference on June 9 that a dispute between two rival groups appeared to have been the spark.

In the aftermath, police said, Eljay Crisp-Carr, 20, was taken into custody on June 11 and charged with 11 counts of felonious assault.

Then on Wednesday, police said, Ka Nye Taylor, 20, was arrested in Columbus with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Franklin County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office. He will be returned to Toledo, where he faces 11 counts of felonious assault.

WTOL, the CBS affiliate in Toledo, has reported that a 17-year-old was also arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the festival shooting.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the local Crime Stoppers chapter each offered rewards to assist in the investigation.

The above video originally aired on June 7, 2026.