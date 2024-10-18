Michigan man charged with murder in Rochester Hills man's death denied bond

(CBS DETROIT) - Joshua Zuazo, the second man accused of posing as a DTE worker and killing a Rochester Hills man, appeared in court on Friday.

Zuazo was denied bond.

He was taken into custody on Oct. 14, two days after another suspect, Carlos Jose Hernandez, was apprehended and arrested in Louisiana. Police say Zuazo and Hernandez impersonated DTE workers claiming they needed to check for a gas leak to gain entry into the home of 72-year-old Hussein Murray.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Murray was restrained with duct tape and found dead in the basement.

"We do show that he has an extensive criminal history that dates back two and a half decades which includes a lengthy history of violence," said Darla Finley with pretrial services for Oakland County.

Zuazo is facing at least three felonies: felony homicide, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment. His lawyer argued that the father of three isn't currently on parole and should be offered a cash bond.

"The primary concern as it relates to bond is the safety of the community," said Finley.

Zuazo pleaded not guilty on all counts on Friday. According to Finley, Zuazo had no known ties to Murray.