Search efforts step up as detectives look for missing Bay County woman

Search efforts intensified Tuesday in the case of a woman who is missing from the Saginaw Bay area, the Michigan State Police reported.

Candie Klemm, 43, of Pinconning, was last seen on Dec. 18, 2025, troopers said. The Bay Area Crime Stoppers organization is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to her whereabouts, the MSP's Third District said Friday.

Candie Klemm, 43, of Pinconning, was last seen on Dec. 18, 2025, Michigan State Police said. Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police detectives served a search warrant Tuesday at a home on South Jennings Street in Pinconning in connection with the case, state police said. Multiple marked patrol vehicles and uniformed troopers were in the area. Individuals who were inside the home were detained, some placed in handcuffs, and questioned by detectives, officers said.

Anyone who has had contact with Klemm or seen her in recent weeks, or knows her current whereabouts, is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555 or Crime Stoppers of Bay County at 800-422-JAIL.

Klemm is described as about 5 feet tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also usually wears glasses.