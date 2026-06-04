Search intensifies for missing 17-year-old Eastpointe boy

An Eastpointe family is asking for the public's help as the search continues for 17-year-old Noah Winters, who has been missing for weeks.

Winters was last seen around 1 a.m. on May 14, leaving his home on the 23000 block of Saxony. He was seen getting into a black SUV with someone and has not been heard from since.

Thursday, loved ones came together in prayer, hoping for answers and urging anyone with information to come forward. Winters' mother, Brittney Mills, described the pain of not knowing what happened to her son.

"He was the best son you could ask for," she said, "I feel like I'm living a nightmare that I can't wake up from."

Now, a $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his whereabouts. The family is contributing $5,000, with an additional $2,500 from Crime Stoppers.

Winters' grandmother said she believes people know more than they are saying.

"There's somebody out there who knows what happened to my grandson. The people in that car know something," she said.

She also had a message directed at those who may have information.

"I hope, and I pray to God that you ain't getting no sleep. I hope you can't eat. I hope that y'all, you just going nuts right now," she said.

Police say they have located the SUV Winters was last seen in. The vehicle is now being processed for evidence.

"We do have that vehicle, and we have a MSP crime unit process that we're waiting on the results of DNA results and everything else that's been not collected from the deal," said Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Hollis.

The person who reported Winters missing told reporters they later received social media messages suggesting he may have been killed and left inside a vacant home in Detroit. Police say they are aware of those messages but cannot provide additional details at this time.

Investigators and the family say even small tips could help move the case forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can be submitted anonymously and may be eligible for a reward.