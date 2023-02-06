Search for missing Detroit mother continues more than 10 years after her disappearance

(CBS DETROIT) - The search to find a Detroit mother continues a decade after she was last seen.

It's a story that's often told with an unknown ending. Someone goes missing, and it's like they vanished in thin air, leaving the people they love in agony, the agony of not knowing.

"Today marks 10 years and six months," said Minister Malik Shabazz, who organized the search. "That's a long time not to know where your child is."

Shabazz has been leading the search to find clues to Tamala Wells' disappearance.

"We don't believe there are cold cases," Shabazz said.

"We believe there are cases that are solved and there are those that are unsolved. And we've been standing with Donna Davis, her mother, for 10 years and six months and we'll stand another 10 years, six months if we have to. But it would be nice if somebody would just say something, and someone knows."

The mother of two was last seen at her home in the 197000 block of Appleton Street in Detroit on Aug. 6, 2012.

Her car was located miles away on the city's east side near Coventry and East State Fair.

"We have missing people out there," said family friend Linda Maisano.

"Missing children, missing parents, we need to all come together as one."

Over the years, tips in the investigation began to cease, but it's not stopping the community from knocking on doors, spreading her face and name.

Although her case has been stalled, Shabazz says she won't be silenced.

"She had dreams," he said.

"She had hopes, she was in school, and everybody has a right to live."

There is a cash reward of up to $2,800 for information leading to Wells' whereabouts.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up and your identity will remain anonymous.