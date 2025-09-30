Scooter rider critically injured after crash with a car in Southgate

An electric scooter rider was struck by a car and critically injured during a crash about 6:10 p.m. Monday in Southgate, Michigan.

Southgate Police Department reported its officers were sent to the area of Fort Street and Eureka Road after the crash was reported. On arrival, officers found a person on the ground, unconscious and suffering from critical injuries.

Medics from AmeriPro EMS took the scooter rider, whom police identified as a Wyandotte resident, to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital. The person's medical status after arrival was not available.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman from Maybee, was southbound on Fort Street and entering the intersection at Eureka Road on a green signal, police said. The scooter rider was eastbound on Eureka, and in the crosswalk at the intersection.

The vehicle driver remained on the scene after the accident and is cooperating with authorities, police said.

The Downriver Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting Southgate Police on the investigation.