Livingston County organization provides school supplies in annual Stuff the Bus event

School supplies aren't cheap, and that's where volunteers with Livingston County's Educational Service Agency come in.

Friday's Stuff the Bus event is the organization's 24th annual effort to make sure all kids in Livingston County have what they need when they go back to school.

"We are looking for pretty much anything that would go into a backpack, so anything from colored pencils, markers, folders, the backpack itself is really important to have as well," said Robin Schutz, community coordinator with the Livingston Educational Service Agency. "We are usually giving out just over 1,000 backpacks every year, so we found that the need has increased over the last few years."

On Thursday, Aug. 7, residents can pick up a pre-packed backpack at five different locations around Livingston County. Schutz said she recommends students come along too, so they can pick out what they like.

"We have staff from the districts there, so they might be able to see somebody from their local school there as well," she said.

Familiar faces were at Friday's Stuff the Bus event, including Lynn Ridge, who drives a school bus for Livingston County districts.

"The kids have my heart, so this helps them, it's the best thing in the world, you know," said Ridge.

Ridge said she's helping to gather and organize school supplies and will see some of the kids she drives during the school year when they organize the backpacks. Ridge said she likes the work because she loves seeing young students thrive.

"They have my heart, so anything I can do for them, for any of the kids in the community," said Ridge.