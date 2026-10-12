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School bus crashes in Brownstown Township, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Police are investigating after a school bus crashed on Monday in Brownstown Township, Michigan.

Police say the crash happened at Huron River Drive near Stefano. It is unclear whether any injuries were reported, but police say no children were on the bus at the time.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

DTE says more than 700 customers are without power following the crash. The utility company expects to have the power restored at about 8 p.m. local time on Monday.

This story is developing. 

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