Scholarships available to Detroit High School seniors through S.W.A.G. awards

(CBS DETROIT) - Huntington National Bank and the Michigan Chronicle announced it renewed a partnership to provide scholarships to Detroit high school seniors.

The Students Wired for Achievement and Greatness (S.W.A.G.) Scholarship Awards program supports scholarship funds for students with a grade point average of at least 2.25, who have leadership qualities, and who are passionate about community service.

Program coordinators say this year's program will grant 15 students scholarships between $2,500 and $25,000.

In addition, $1,000 school improvement grants to teachers, coaches, counselors and other education support professionals at qualifying schools.

"The S.W.A.G. Scholarship is an opportunity for us at Huntington to uplift the wonderful young people of Detroit," said Gary Torgow, Chairman of Huntington National Bank Board of Directors. "Since the inception of the program, we have granted over one million dollars in scholarships to Detroit students which aligns with our community development investment under Huntington's Strategic Community Plan and our efforts to encourage the young leaders of our next generation."

Huntington National Bank started the scholarship program in 2015 to support students who excel in areas other than academics.

According to Huntington, current high school seniors who live in Detroit and attend a Detroit Public School Community District high school or charter school within Detroit. The students applying for these scholarships must attend college or trade school in Fall 2023.

In addition, the program supports students beyond graduation with internship opportunities.

"With the cost of higher education rising year after year, it's an honor to provide financial support to help students reach their highest potential," says Hiram E. Jackson, publisher of the Michigan Chronicle. "But equally as important, and frankly, even more rewarding is the investment we've been able to make in our S.W.A.G. Awards Scholars beyond scholarships. The S.W.A.G. Awards are more than just a financial award. For the past eight years, along with our partners at Huntington, we have had the amazing opportunity to provide mentoring and community support to our students throughout their educational journeys and into their careers. Being able to watch these young people shine and thrive is the impact we hope to continue with the program."

Applications are now open, and the deadline for submitting them is April 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.

Individuals looking to apply can visit here.