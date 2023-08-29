Watch CBS News
Saying "Thank You" to Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey's first-grade teacher

By Ahmad Bajjey

/ CBS Detroit

Saying "Thank You" to Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey's inspiring first-grade teacher
(CBS DETROIT) - Paula Nantau believes she was always meant to be a teacher.

One of her students at Haigh Elementary School in Dearborn was future CBS Detroit Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey.

At the time, he was terrified of storms and everything to do with them.

Nantau took the time to take that fear and use it as a teaching moment, setting a course that would turn fear into passion for weather and a career path decades later.

Watch the reunion decades in the making and his chance to finally say "Thank you."

Ahmad Bajjey
Ahmad Bajjey is a CBS Detroit meteorologist. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

August 28, 2023

