AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci, Homes for Troops race for veterans

Racing is truly one of America's greatest traditions, and one of the cars in the Detroit Grand Prix takes that even further.

Homes For Our Troops is an organization that builds custom homes for severely injured post 9/11 veterans, and they have a car in the race.

The No. 14 car driven by AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci doesn't just look like an American flag; it's racing for the veterans who fight for everything it represents.

"It's an incredible feeling just giving back to our vets. Making sure we improve their lives and we give them back a piece of their lives back after they sacrificed everything for our county," Ferrucci said.

Every time Ferrucci hits the track, he's racing for more than just a spot at the top of the podium.

"You really want to win for these guys. You really want to put the AJ Foyt Racing 14 Home For Our Troops car up on the top step," he said.

Striving to win for veterans like Mike Gower, a Michigan native, who nearly lost his legs in an IED explosion while serving in Iraq.

He's at the Detroit Grand Prix as one of Home For Our Troops' guests.

"To be honest, it's really hard to put into words because it's really that life-changing," Gower said.

He's one of the veterans Home For Our Troops supports by building him a home specially adapted to help him live his life after serving our country.

"I've been able to keep moving. When I'm at home, I don't hurt. It's just a night and day difference. I've been able to throw away pain medicines because now I'm not forced to take that to deal through pain. You get to finally be a dad," Gower said.

Home For Our Troops is now up to 435 homes built for veterans, and they're showing no signs of slowing down

"We are committed to grassroots fundraising so we can continue to spend 90 cents of every dollar on our program, getting men and women, severely injured veterans into these homes," said Home For Our Troops development director Jaye Olmstead.

Home For Our Troops used to partner with Ferrucci just for the Indy 500, but now they're partners all season long, which means a little bit extra, since this season also falls on America's 250th birthday.