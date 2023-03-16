Watch CBS News
Santino Ferrucci, Felix Rosenqvist talk Detroit Grand Prix

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - IndyCar drivers Santino Ferrucci and Felix Rosenqvist joined CBS News Detroit on Thursday to preview this year's Detroit Grand Prix.

After many years on Belle Isle, the Detroit Grand Prix returns to its original home on the streets of Detroit this summer. 

The 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is slated for June 2-4. 

