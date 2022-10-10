Saginaw County woman charged after stealing $1.1M from mother

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Saginaw County is facing charges after stealing from a vulnerable adult, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday.

Valda Cork, 59 has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of taxes-failure to file/false return/payment.

Officials say that Cork was appointed as her mother's guardian and conservator in 2018 after her mother suffered multiple strokes and needed help caring for herself.

Allegedly, over 12 months, Cork spent about $1.1 million of her mother's money.

Nessel says this spending includes $228,917 that she did not report to probate court and $664,872 for the purchase of a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida, which she did not have court authorization to do.

According to officials, Cork planned to inherit the condo from her mother's estate, without having to go through probate court.

A probable cause conference for Cork was held on Sept. 26, and a probable cause conference has not been scheduled yet.

"A person who takes advantage of a vulnerable person is deplorable," said Nessel. "A person who commits these types of crimes will be prosecuted and held accountable."