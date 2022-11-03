Run of the Dead 2022 returns to Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Run of the Dead 2022 is returning this Saturday, Nov. 5.

The event celebrates the Mexican holiday of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) that honors deceased relatives and loved ones. An altar will be created and displayed by a local artist.

The community is encouraged to participate by bringing family photos of their ancestors to add to the altar and wear traditional face paint, flowers and attire.

In the first two years of the Southwest Detroit Business Association's (SDBA) Run of the Dead, the event grew from 600 runners to almost 2,000.

Run of the Dead is a fundraiser for the Center of Music & Performing Arts Southwest (COMPAS), who provides high-quality performing arts training and cultural experiences with emphasis on youth socio-emotional development. The program preserves the Latin heritage of Southwest Detroit and celebrates its diversity through the arts.

The race starts at Patton Park and goes through Woodmere Street and Holy Cross Cemeteries and returns to Patton Park.

The run offers 5K and 10K options. The cost to participate either race is $50, and giveaways are available while supplies last.

Participants can pick up their packets on Nov. 3 between 3 p.m and 7 p.m and Nov. 4 between 3 p.m and 4 p.m at the Southwest Detroit Business Association, or for a limited time on Nov. 5 at 7 a.m at the Patton Recreation Center.

Check in begins at 7 a.m and the race begins at 9 a.m.

Click here to sign up or to volunteer.