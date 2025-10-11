Merchandise stolen from Royal Oak streetwear store in latest of 5 burglaries

The Royal Oak Police Department says a streetwear store has been robbed five times since the end of June, most recently on Thursday morning.

Trey Banks, the owner of Hype House, called police around 1:53 a.m. to report the latest robbery. Officers responded to the store on West Eleven Mile Road within a minute of the call. They didn't find anyone inside and didn't see a car leaving the area, according to officials.

Surveillance video showed three masked people inside Hype House before officers were at the scene, police said. The masked individuals got into the store through a window in the back that was boarded up.

Police said the alarm system failed to activate when the three people were in the store, though it went off when officers sent a K-9 inside.

Banks said thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen.

Other stores in Royal Oak have not been subject to similar repeated burglaries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Thursday's robbery is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3500.